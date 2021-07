LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The suspect in the July 23 stabbing on St. Antoine St. that killed a 57-year-old man has surrendered himself to authorities, according to Lafayette Police.

Troinathan Woods, 27, of Lafayette, had an active warrant for his arrest and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the victim, Kennedy Mouton, Sr., 57, of Lafayette, was pronounced dead at the scene