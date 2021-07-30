Lafayette 15-year-old student among this week’s Shot at a Million winners

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The third round of winners from the state’s Shot at a Million COVID-19 lottery has been announced and a Lafayette student has claimed a $100,000 scholarship.

Today’s winners were announced as:

Stephen Curry, 57, of New Orleans — $100,000 cash prize.

Jacob Ardoin, 15, of Lafayette — $100,000 scholarship.

“Congratulations to both Stephen and Jacob for not only winning this week’s prizes but most importantly for getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their families and communities,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “What they have done is so important. With this dangerous fourth surge of COVID-19, we need more Louisianans starting at age 12 and up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Many of our hospitals statewide are either at or near capacity, many people are getting incredibly sick and deaths continue to rise. It does not have to be this way, and we have the ability to do something about it. This pandemic is largely among the unvaccinated. The best and most effective way we can get a handle on this emergency health crisis is by getting vaccinated.”

As of noon, July 29, more than 860,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.

Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of six remaining $100,000 scholarships. Louisianans are eligible if they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the drawing date – regardless of when they received their vaccine.

The final grand prize drawing on August 6 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Registration for the grand prize must be submitted by July 31 by 11:59:59 p.m. CDT. The grand prize will be announced on August 13.

Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

AUGUST 4 (Two drawings)