LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an endangered missing runaway Duson teen, according to a Facebook post.

Eboni McCoy, 16, was last seen on Monday, Dec. 28. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Eboni, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.