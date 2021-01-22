Lafayette Sheriff’s Office executing narcotics warrant near Woodvale Elementary, traffic blocked

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members spent the afternoon helping the parish’s narcotics unit in executing a search warrant near Woodvale Elementary starting at around 2:15 p.m.

News 10 crews on the scene report that traffic was blocked by a heavy law enforcement presence as the operation occurred, but no further information has been released by the LPSO at this time.

Several people have been detained by authorities, according to the sheriff’s office. News 10 crews counted around a half-dozen people placed in custody.

This is a developing story. New updates will be posted here as they become available.