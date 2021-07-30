Lafayette Sheriff’s Office: Check your storage units for stolen items, one arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One man has been arrested after a rash of storage unit thefts around town, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) is asking people to check their units to see if any items have been stolen.

Paul Robert Kost, Jr., 34, has been identified as a suspect, according to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti. A search warrant was executed at his residence, and stolen items were discovered. He is currently booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on three charges of simple burglary and three charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling. His bond was listed at $115,000.

“Storage units should be checked for any signs of burglary and assessed to determine if any property is missing,” stated Ponseti in a press release. “Any citizen reporting a storage unit burglary should be prepared to provide a detailed list of their stolen items to detectives in order to claim the property.”

To report stolen items or to report any information on these burglaries, call the LPSO at (337) 232-9211.