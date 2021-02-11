Lafayette sheriff’s deputies work on building trust with the community, “We are going to change the narrative”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies are focusing on building trust with the community in a training program dedicated to 21st century policing.

The sheriff’s office says at this moment in time, this is needed now more than ever.

Over 200 sheriff’s deputies have already going through the course, and dozens are continuing to train.

“21st century policing basically just takes lessons learned from a lot of things you may have seen in the media over the last year. It really focuses a lot on public trust and developing and fostering that relationship with the public,” John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Among many things, the training teaches de-escalation techniques and trains deputies how to recognize bias and how it can affect their jobs.

“It’s all about setting that mindset for our deputies about how they can go out there on a daily basis and build that public trust that we work so hard for all the time,” Mowell added.

“One of the things we stress is that every interaction counts, and the fact is that a lot of people get their impression of policing from social media or anecdotal sources. The fact of the matter is that that’s fine, but we need to make sure that students really understand that every interaction can change that narrative, can change that perception for the good or for the worst,” Leuis Soler, a former police chief who runs the training, said.

During training, deputies look over case studies of officer’s interactions with people all over the country and discuss how the situation could have been handled differently.

“One of the things we’re stressing here is that make every interaction count. The way we are going to change the narrative from what seems to be a negative narrative into a positive is literally one call at a time,” Soler told News Ten.

The sheriff’s office hopes the deputies carry the information they learn from this class into the field and their everyday interactions with people.