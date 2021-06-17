Lafayette sheriff’s deputies make three arrests in May 8 traffic shooting on Mills Dr.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies have made three arrests in a May 8 shooting in the 2700 block of Mills Dr. in which shots were fired from a vehicle.

According to reports provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, one vehicle was struck by bullets while in motion, though no injuries were reported at the time.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested twin brothers Allijah Jakal Noel and Callijah Rkal Noel, both 18, both of Lafayette. Both brothers face four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both brothers have also bonded out of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond each.

The first arrest came in the case on May 24 when Joshua Dushamus Thibodeaux, 20, of Scott, was arrested on numerous charges including:

Attempted manslaughter

Attempted first-degree murder (four counts)

Distribution and/or possession of marijuana

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Prohibited acts (drug paraphernalia)

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons

Manufacture/distribution of a Schedule II narcotic

According to the LPSO, Thibodeaux remains behind bars in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $1,158,000 bond.

The investigation is continuing, and LPSO officials say no more information is being made available at this time.