Lafayette Rotary hosting clay shoot to benefit local charities April 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Rotary Club of Lafayette is looking for teams and sponsors to participate in their upcoming clay shoot, with proceeds going to local charities.

The shoot is scheduled for April 10 at Ed’s Sporting Clay Range, located at 21327 Chestnut Road in Kaplan. The shoot is looking for four person teams to participate. The cost for a team is $400. There are individual slots available for $100 and a youth category of ages 11 – 18 for $50. Youth must be accompanied by an adult to participate.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Boys and Girls Scouts of Lafayette, Faith House, Rebuilding Together and scholarships for UL students.

If interested in participating or sponsoring, please visit the Rotary Club of Lafayette’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubOfLafayette or contact Scott Lavergne at (337) 781-2123 or by email at scott.lavergne@edcnow.com.