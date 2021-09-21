Lafayette residents oppose tax renewal without commitment to build a library on northside

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Library System’s tax renewal has run into some opposition.

Some Lafayette residents say they want a library to be built within the Northside of Lafayette.

For them the message reads ‘No Library, No Tax.”

The Library Board of Control held its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Former Councilman and Community Radio Talk Show host Kenneth Boudreaux explains the scales are unbalanced.

“You’re talking about what may happen if we don’t get this renewal for people who enjoy the pleasures of having a library that is walkable or bike-able, we don’t have that,” Boudreaux stated.

Boudureaux says the library tax renewal should not be renewed unless there’s a plan signed and sealed for a library.

The tax renewal is on the November ballot.

Reportedly, the tax will generate about $4 million per year.

Without the tax the library system might need to consider adjustments.

“In Lafayette, people who vote against taxes have been receiving benefits of tax dollars. Those communities like ours which has historically supported paying taxes, we get nothing. The library is just another example of that,” Boudreaux added.

“We want to see this happening within our community and we don’t want to wait for the next tax increase. It was already promised to our community. We asked for it, we’ve done our due diligence and it’s time for us to get our fare shake,” Shelvin Bingham stated.

Tina Shelvin Bingham the executive director of the Mccomb-Veazey Neighborhood CDC says the wait is over.

“We need to take a stance on these things in particular in the last few years there’s so much disinvestment intentionally across our community. It’s time for us to take an intentional stance and say enough is enough,” Shelvin Bingham added.

According to the Lafayette Library’s online tax renewal facts, since the last renewal eight years ago the main library had more than 2 million visitors over the course of that period.