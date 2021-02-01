Lafayette Regional Airport will continue following initial mask mandate requirements

Lafayette, La. (KLFY)- The C-D-C issued a mask mandate late Friday in order to ensure safe travels during the pandemic.



The decision comes after president Joe Biden’s executive orders mandating masks on certain means of public transportation including planes and trains.

Since the initial spike of COVID cases airlines and other public transportation services require passengers wear masks.

At first, operators struggled to enforce safety requirements.

Now, the C-D-C’s new mask mandate federal rule will not only make it easier for crews to enforce wearing mask but also provide a list of requirements, such as what type of face coverings are acceptable when traveling.

Local traveler Meghan Fontenot says she’s finding the balance.

“I’m doing my best to be a good and responsible citizen but at the same time live my life.”

Lafayette Regional Airport director Steven Picou say’s “The new mandate does not change how the airport conducts business with regard to the new federal mandate.

We continue to follow the guidelines issued by Governor Edwards back in July of 2020 which requires individuals to properly wear a face covering before entering the building. L-F-T has signs at every entrance to the terminal and throughout the terminal as well as overhead announcements reminding individuals of the face covering requirement. The airlines have required proper face covering to board their aircraft for several months.”

The new mask mandate enforced by President Joe Biden also gives transportation systems the ability to request a negative COVID test and medical records.