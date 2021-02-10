Lafayette public school teachers to get more training on remote learning from UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish public school teachers will soon be getting additional training for online and remote learning, according to a press release from the school system.

UL-Lafayette’s College of Education is working with Lafayette GEAR UP, a competitive grant program from the U.S. Department of Education, to lead a semester-long pilot program that will enable teachers to use technology and virtual resources to create high-quality, online-learning environments and experiences for their students.

“While many LPSS teachers have already devoted time to improving their online and virtual-learning knowledge, this program will further develop their expertise by providing advanced training and mentoring,” said LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson. “Given the challenges of the past year and the rapid pace of technological change, it’s imperative that teachers have the knowledge and confidence to work with and through online learning platforms. This is especially true for teachers of students who may themselves have less access or familiarity with digital tools and require greater engagement to achieve success through distance learning.”

UL professors and high school teachers from across the district will work together, organized

by grade level range and subject areas focus, to facilitate discussion, idea-sharing, and familiarity with online learning platforms, according to Dickerson. The program will help certify the teachers in Google for Education certifications.

“COVID-19 and the move to virtual learning has been a major challenge for our education system,” says College of Education Dean Dr. Nathan Roberts. “This professional development program is designed to provide teachers with the real-world, practical skills and knowledge needed to be successful in this new environment.”

Teachers will receive a stipend for their participation.