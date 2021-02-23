Lafayette Police to conduct traffic safety campaign for first half of March

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department will be conducting a traffic safety campaign beginning March 1 through March 14, according to Public Information Officer Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

Dugas said special emphasis will be aimed toward the detection and enforcement of traffic violations on several target areas within the city of Lafayette.

“As we continue in our efforts to make the roads safer, we ask that motorists commit to safe driving behaviors to minimize accidents within the city,” she said in a press release.