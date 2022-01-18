Lafayette Police seize $1.3 million in crystal meth, cocaine from drug traffickers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say they seized an estimated $1.3 million worth of crystal meth and cocaine from suspected drug traffickers in the area.

It happened earlier this month, on January 11.

Police say the narcotics unit investigated large scale narcotics traffickers that were transporting dangerous narcotics into the Lafayette area.

During the course of this investigation, police said, approximately 13 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 2 pounds of cocaine with a street value of 1.3 million dollars was recovered.

So far, no suspects have been identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.