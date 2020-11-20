Lafayette Police seek suspect in shooting on Rue Royale St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are seeking a suspect in a shooting that happened this evening on Rue Royale St.

Officers responded to a disturbance at around 6 p.m., finding one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso. The victim was treated at the scene for the minor injury and was not taken to a local hospital.

The shooting was apparently the result of an altercation between the victim and the shooter. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. The investigation is ongoing, according to Lafayette Police.