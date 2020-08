LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a shoplifting suspect who allegedly took five televisions from the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Aug. 16. The suspect left the scene of the crime in a 2011 Nissan Maxima with a damaged rear bumper.

If anyone has any information on this crime, contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.