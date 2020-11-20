Lafayette Police searching for two theft suspects

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects accused of theft.

Police say on November 19, the suspects were involved in a theft that occurred at the Walmart located at 3142 Ambasaador Caffery Parkway. The suspects were able to remove electric scooters and hoverboards.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward.