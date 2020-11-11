Lafayette Police searching for identity theft suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and catching a suspect wanted for identity theft.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at the Ambassador Caffery Walmart in Lafayette. The card was stolen during a vehicle burglary in the 100 block of Old Camp Rd.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.