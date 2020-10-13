Lafayette Police searching for convenience store burglar caught on camera

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and catching a burglar caught on camera while stealing from a convenience store on Kaliste Saloom Rd.

On Sept. 29 at around 2:45 a.m., the suspect smashed the front glass of the In & Out Quick Stop and stole multiple cartons of cigarettes, according to a Facebook post on the Lafayette Police page. The clerk did recognize the suspect with red hair. He has frequented the store in the past, and utilizes a bicycle. The suspect may live nearby.

If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.