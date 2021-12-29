Lafayette Police searching for armed robber who struck video game store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who struck a store in the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said the suspect entered the store with a drawn handgun, demanding employees empty the register and safe. The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then left through the back door on foot.

The suspect was seen in video surveillance footage wearing all black with a red mask over his face.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.