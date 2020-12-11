Lafayette Police search for cologne thief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery.

Police say on Thursday, the suspect entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 3215 Louisiana Avenue. Police say the suspect selected and concealed multiple bottles of cologne, and ran out of the store. Several days prior, Police say the same suspect entered the Ulta Beauty and removed multiple bottles of cologne and perfume.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, and was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt style jacket. If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward.