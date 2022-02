LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting at the corner of W. Simcoe St. and S. Pierce that has put at least one person in a local hospital.

Sgt. Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department confirmed to News 10 that one person has been shot, but their condition is not currently known.

This is a developing story. News 10 has crews on the way to the scene, and updates to this story will be posted here as they become available.