LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say they responded to a shots fired call in the downtown area Sunday, just after 2:30 p.m.

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a 911 caller reported that someone fired shots into the air sending people running for cover.

He said it was reported in the area of N. Pearson and Monroe Streets.

Benoit said on scene there were no injuries.

He said an investigation is ongoing.