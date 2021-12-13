Lafayette Police recover stolen car on the same day it was reported stolen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police recovered a stolen car the same day it was reported stolen over the weekend, according to a press release from LPD.

On the morning of Dec. 12, a report was filed with LPD that a 2009 Toyota Camry was stolen from the 2200 block of NE Evangeline Thruway overnight.

At approximately 11 p.m. that night, a patrol officer saw the car traveling on St. Antoine St. A traffic stop was conducted on the car in the 100 block of Hanes St., and the driver, Devon Breaux, 22, of Lafayette, was detained.

Due to COVID protocol at LPCC, Breaux was released and a warrant will be issued for his arrest. At a later date, when COVID restrictions are lifted, Breaux will be arrested and booked into LPCC.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the owner was notified of its recovery.