LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 58-year-old man is dead this morning after a shooting in the 400 block of Haig St., according to Lafayette Police.

Sgt. Robin Green said officers responded to the scene shortly before 1 a.m. this morning, finding the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Lafayette Police of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.