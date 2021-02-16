UPDATE: Death being investigated by Lafayette Police likely natural causes

Lafayette Parish
UPDATE, 9:05 a.m.: While officials are still investigating, Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas is saying it appears the woman found dead on River Oaks Circle may have died of natural causes.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are on the 400 block of River Oaks Circle investigating a suspicious death, according to officials. — suspected natural causes female

