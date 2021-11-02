UPDATE: Juvenile struck by gunfire near PA Davis Park in Lafayette

UPDATE: Lafayette Police say a juvenile was struck and wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near PA Davis Park.

It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. Simcoe Street.

Police have not released the age of the victim and did not give the victim’s condition.

It is also unknown what led to the shooting and if there are any suspects.

Follow this story online throughout the evening for all the latest developments.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police tell News 10 that officers have responded to a shooting near PA Davis Park.

Initial reports suggest that a kid was struck by gunfire in the 2400 block of E. Simcoe near Michael Allen Blvd.

KLFY has a crew enroute to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.