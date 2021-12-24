Lafayette Police on lookout for driver who plowed through St. John Cathedral cemetery graves

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect who drove a Ford F-250 through the gates of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist cemetery, desecrating several graves shortly before 2 a.m. this morning.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green, the motorist should have substantial damage to the front end of their vehicle.

“The vehicle is possibly a dark-colored 2007 – 2014 Ford F-250 with cab lights on the roof, missing both its front grill and passenger-side door mirror,” said Green.

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.