Lafayette Police officer injured in line of duty

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — A Lafayette Police Department officer was injured in the line of duty today, according to the Police Association of Lafayette.

The officer was on foot pursuing a suspect fleeing from a major hit-and-run crash in the 4200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway when the officer injured his leg as the pursuit entered a residential area.

He was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center, where he had immediate surgery.

The suspect was later apprehended and charged with hit and run driving, resisting an officer, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.