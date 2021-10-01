Lafayette Police make additional arrests for July homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have made additional arrests in a July 24 homicide in the 2100 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway.

Zaveon Willis, 19, of Lafayette, and a 17-year-old were arrested on Thursday on a charge of principal to first-degree murder, according to Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

Jason W. Pradia, Jr., 22, of Lafayette, was arrested on Sept. 5 on a charge of principal to first-degree murder. He has since bonded out, according to Dugas.

These three suspects also join an additional 17-year-old who was arrested in July on charges of principal to second-degree murder, felony flight from an officer, hit-and-run driving and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

On July 24, shortly after 12:30 a.m., Lafayette Police found victim Clifton J. Williams, 30, of Lafayette, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after suspects fired on Williams’ car. He later died at a local hospital. No motive has been released.

Dugas said the case remains under investigation.