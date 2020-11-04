Lafayette Police looking for two suspects who allegedly stole 9 bottles of vodka

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspects.

Earlier today, the suspects allegedly entered the Walgreens on Johnston St. and were able to remove nine bottles of vodka in their purses and under their clothing. They then exited the store.

If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.