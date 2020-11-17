Lafayette Police looking for suspect who stole police unit, various items

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera as he stole items — including a police unit — from the Lafayette Consolidated Government Transportation Center on University Ave.

The suspect allegedly stole items across two buildings before gaining access to an unsecured police unit with the key inside. He left the location in the police vehicle, ramming the exit gate at the transportation center and damaging the unit. It was recovered a short distance away, according to a Facebook post from the department.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.