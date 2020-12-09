Lafayette Police looking for suspect who found wallet, stole cash and credit cards

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect who found a wallet on the ground and then stole cash and credit cards out of it.

According to a Facebook post, the suspect found the wallet yesterday at the Walgreens on Johnston St., emptying it and then fleeing in a white SUV in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.