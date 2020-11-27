Lafayette Police looking for shoplifting suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured suspect.

On Nov. 27 at approximately 11 a.m., the suspect was involved in a theft that occurred at Shoe Station, located on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.