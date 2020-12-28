Lafayette Police looking for shoplifter

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect who shoplifted from an Ulta Beauty Store location on Settlers Trace Blvd earlier today.

According to a Lafayette Police Department Facebook post, the suspect took various bottles of cologne and exited the store without paying.

The suspect can be seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike hat, black sweatsuit, and white tennis shoes. The suspect then proceeded to a black Toyota Corolla driven by a white female subject.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.