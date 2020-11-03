Lafayette Police looking for pair of vehicles allegedly involved in theft

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the drivers of the pictured vehicles.

On Friday, Oct. 30 at approximately 2 a.m., the two vehicles were observed entering Landon Cove Subdivision and Twin Meadows Drive, according to Lafayette Police. A short time later, the vehicles were seen leaving the area with the appliances from 301 Twin Meadows Drive in the bed of the truck.

Vehicle 1 is described as a white Ford Ranger, year unknown. It appears that the Ford Insignia on the tailgate has been removed. Due to the height, it may be a 4×4 and may have damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel near the bumper.

Vehicle 2 is described as a light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis with no identifiable markings.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.