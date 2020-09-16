Lafayette Police looking for pair of burglars, firearms thieves

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and nabbing two burglars who robbed a NE Evangeline Thruway business.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the two robbers got away with 22 firearms from Rustic Renegade on Aug. 9

If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.