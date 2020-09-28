Lafayette Police looking for alleged burglar

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and capturing a burglary suspect.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the suspect entered a local business and burglarized two vehicles during the early morning hours of September 17 at a business on Surrey St.

If anyone has any information or can offer law enforcement any assistance, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.