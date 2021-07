LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — One victim was injured, and a possible suspect is in custody after an overnight shooting near a local hotel, according to Lafayette Police Department.

Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the shooting happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of N. University Ave.

One victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A possible suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.