LAFAYETTE, La. )KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Van Buren Drive and Moss Street. Police tell KLFY News that one person was injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of those injuries.

Police also tell KLFY News they do have a suspect in custody. Their name has not been released at this time.

