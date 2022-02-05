LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police were on the scene of a shooting Friday evening where a male and female were found shot.

Police report that around 11:00 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Hebert Road after receiving reports of shots being fired in the area.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male and female who had been shot.

The male and female were found on the 100 block of Newport Drive, a few blocks away from Hebert Road.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.