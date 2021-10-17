Lafayette Police: Suspect arrested in weekend murder faces additional charge of soliciting for prostitution

UPDATE: A 24-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning on the Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

Marco Andrus of Lafayette has been charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of soliciting for prostitution.

His bond is $250k.

Police did not give a motive.

They did say the two men had been in an argument prior to shooting.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Perry.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On Sunday morning, around 3:20 a.m. Lafayette Police responded to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway regarding a shooting.

Sgt. Nicole Oakes reports when officers arrived on the scene, they found a 32-year-old man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect was located and taken into custody.

According to Lafayette Police investigators, the suspect and victim became involved in an argument when the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.