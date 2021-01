LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1000 Blk of 9th Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim was transported by an acquaintance to a local hospital. Witnesses advised responding officers that the suspect fled on foot from the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen and is listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.