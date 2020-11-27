Lafayette Police: Innocent bystander shot during gunfire exchange on Verdun St.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An innocent bystander was shot and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after two parties exchanged gunfire in the 200 block of Verdun St. on Thanksgiving night.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers found the bystander while responding to a shots-fired call at around 11 p.m. Thanksgiving night. Several gunshots were heard by officers in the Verdun and Marne streets-area. Investigators say that two male subjects were chasing a third male subject, exchanging gunfire.

The suspects have not been located. The investigation is ongoing.