Lafayette Police: Innocent bystander shot during gunfire exchange on Verdun St.

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An innocent bystander was shot and taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening after two parties exchanged gunfire in the 200 block of Verdun St. on Thanksgiving night.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers found the bystander while responding to a shots-fired call at around 11 p.m. Thanksgiving night. Several gunshots were heard by officers in the Verdun and Marne streets-area. Investigators say that two male subjects were chasing a third male subject, exchanging gunfire.

The suspects have not been located. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar