Lafayette police identify alleged shoplifters seen in viral videos

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Authorities have identified two alleged shoplifters, who hit two businesses in Lafayette Parish. What they didn’t realize was that video security cameras were rolling in both places.

On Monday, January 10th, two women went into Melodi’s Belles & Beaus, a children’s clothing store at South College Center on Johnson Street in Lafayette, for a little freetail therapy.

“They kept looking up, then down, to see if anyone was looking,” said Erica Thibodeaux, manager at Melodi’s.

Video surveillance shows them browsing the merchandise. Despite all of the video cameras in plain sight, one of the women allegedly took $60 worth of clothes off the rack, and put them into her bag, for a quick pocket purchase.

“This is our livelihood. For someone to come in, and feel entitled, to come in to take something that’s not theirs is a punch in the gut,” said Thibodeaux.

The duo traveled to Beads Galore, on Cameron Street in Scott, the same day.

“They were acting funny when they were walking out,” said Craig Spadoni, owner of Beads Galore.

The security camera video at Beads Galore doesn’t actually show them lifting items from the store, but Spadoni knows they allegedly helped themselves to a five-finger discount on $200 worth of baby clothes.

“We were always told, no large bags. Use your discretion. We don’t want to make anyone feel like a criminal, but no large bags,” said Spadoni.

Lafayette Police say they know who these women are, thanks to tips from the public.

“We have received numerous tips through Crimestoppers and our facebook page,” said Sgt. Robin Green. “We want to tell the community that we are grateful for them giving us the information.”