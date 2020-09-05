Lafayette Police hunting for smash-and-grab thieves

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two thieves that have hit several stores in the city in the past few weeks.

The pair have been smashing the windows of closed convenience stores and stealing large amounts of cigarettes.

Suspect 1 is described as a tall white male with long brown hair that he parts down the middle. Suspect 2 is shorter and heavier than the first suspect with curly brown hair and a thin mustache.

The suspects’ vehicle appears to be a white Crown Victoria or Mercury Marauder with loud exhaust.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.