LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who struck a business in the 400 block of Guilbeau Rd. this morning.

Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said the robbery occurred around 11:45 a.m. this morning, Feb. 4.

“The suspect approached the register with a handgun and demanded money from employees,” said Benoit. “The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was wearing black pants, black shoes, and black hooded jacket with a white bottom. The suspect also had a black mask covering his face.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.