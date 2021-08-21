Lafayette Police find 20-year-old woman shot in driveway at 2 a.m. Saturday; suspect arrested at hospital for murder

Emmanuel Hebert

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say a woman found lying in a pool of blood in her own driveway early Saturday morning died after being rushed to a local hospital.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Brianna Berard of Lafayette.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on W. Foch Street.

When police arrived they spotted a vehicle fleeing the area and initiated a traffic stop, however the vehicle continued until arriving at a local hospital, Dugas said.

A male passenger suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, the driver, and an additional passenger were all detained, at that time, Dugas said.

Following an investigation, 29-year-old Emmanuel Hebert of Lafayette was arrested on charges of second degree murder.

He was booked and has a $250k bond.

Dugas said charges for simple battery are pending for the passenger suffering from the gunshot wound once he is released from the hospital.

A juvenile suspect was also arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder, Dugas said.

Other details, so far, have not been released.

