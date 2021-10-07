Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover removed from office, Sgt. Wayne Griffin named as interim chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that Police Chief Thomas Glover, Sr., has been removed from office by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. No reason has been given for his firing.

Glover first took office on Dec. 31, 2020. He was Lafayette’s first Black police chief. Glover retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2017 where he served as deputy chief since 2012. Glover was Grambling State University graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin has been appointed as interim chief, according to LCG Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle.

“Griffin was a finalist selected by the Police Chief Search Committee, which found him highly qualified for the position,” said Angelle in a press release. “Griffin, a 19-year veteran of LPD, has served as SWAT commander and previously had assignments in the training, recruiting, narcotics, patrol, and SRO sections of the department. Prior to becoming an officer, Chief Griffin served a four-year term in the United States Marine Corps.”

“The Police Association of Lafayette Local #905 extends its congratulations to newly appointed Lafayette Police Department Interim Chief Wayne Griffin,” stated a press release from the union this afternoon. “Chief Griffin is an outstanding leader and we are confident he will guide the department with honor, fairness, and integrity. Our community is facing a number of crucial challenges and Chief Griffin has the knowledge, experience, and skills to lead the department in a positive direction, and keep our citizens safe. Congratulations, Chief Griffin.”

This is a developing story. Details will be posted here as they become available.