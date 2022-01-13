Lafayette Police Captain promoted to Major

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police Captain Mike Brown has been promoted to the rank of Major.

Brown was promoted earlier this week and was pinned by Marshal Reggie Thomas and Lafayette Police Major Dewitt Sheridan.

“This is not a small achievement,” Marshal Reggie Thomas said. “It is profound. I was acting chief when he was promoted to Captain. I was very honored and proud to witness it happen again.”

Major Brown started his career in law enforcement in 1992 as a patrol officer.

In his career he has held the following ranks and positions- Patrol Officer (1992-2001), Officer/Detective (2001-2009), Patrol Sergeant (2009-2011), Patrol Lieutenant (2012-2019), Captain of Narcotics Investigations and Watch Commanders (2019-2021).

Major Brown has a degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in Criminal Justice.

Please join us in wishing him well in his new position!