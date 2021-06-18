Lafayette Police asking for public’s help in identifying fatal hit-and-run suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect’s vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on June 6 that killed a 19-year-old Lafayette man.

Lafayette Police previously reported that Noah Comeaux, 19, of Lafayette, was riding a motorcycle on Johnston St. near Lana Dr. when he was thrown from the bike for unknown reasons. Further investigation, including surveillance camera footage, seems to show that Comeaux’s motorcycle was instead struck by what appears to be an “older-model SUV.”

Comeaux was thrown from the motorcycle, striking a metal pole. He died June 9 from his injuries at a local hospital.

Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the surveillance video shows the SUV striking the motorcycle and losing its driver’s side headlight as a result.

“The family wants and deserves justice for what was done to the victim,” said Dugas. “We need the public’s help in solving this. Someone may have seen this vehicle in the area.”